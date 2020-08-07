Northern Ireland meat firm fined for teenage worker losing finger in mincing machine

An award-winning meat firm and one of its employees have been fined over a health and safety breach in which a 16-year-old staff member lost a finger in a mincing machine accident.

He was working as a general operative at the M&W Farm Meats butchers counter at Costcutter in Moygashel on November 18, 2017, when the incident happened.

Company director Clayton Moore of Moy Road, Portadown, admitted failing to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare of his employees.

Master butcher George Hamill of Ballycullen Road, Dungannon, pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of the victim.

Both appeared for sentencing at Dungannon Crown Court where it was disclosed the victim's role included cleaning machinery for which he had received some informal training.

On the day of the incident he was being supervised by Mr Hamill, and in the process of cleaning the mincing machine, a cloth fell into the mechanism, became caught and could not be retrieved.

Mr Hamill loosened the clamps preventing access to the mincer blades. However, when he tilted the device to allow the victim to reach in to get the cloth, it started up.

The victim sustained very serious injuries to his right hand, including the loss of an index finger, while his middle finger was severely damaged.

After numerous surgical procedures, the teenage victim's middle finger has been fused with metal pins, but his hand grip is poor and over-sensitive to cold. He remains extremely traumatised.

During interview when Mr Hamill was asked why the mincer's isolator switch had not been turned off, he replied:

"The only thing I can say is we were so busy, coming near the end of the day, and obviously with Saturday being a very, very busy day, tiredness prevented me maybe from turning the isolator button off."

Mr Moore accepted health and safety training had been "delegated" to Mr Hamill, but this was never formally signed off.

The prosecution stated Mr Moore should have ensured the victim was properly trained and, "insufficient thought was given to the need to take extra care when employing a 16-year-old to work with dangerous machinery".

In respect of Mr Hamill, the prosecution said: "As a master butcher, he ought to have ensured the machine was switched off."

Defence counsel told the court Mr Moore has a very good health and safety record and has since taken all recommended steps to ensure that extra care is taken in the future.

He added: "Whilst not looking to misdirect or assume blame elsewhere, I think Mr Hamill has been very clear that this was a momentary lapse in concentration and an isolated incident for a business that prides itself in safety."

Counsel for Mr Hamill said: "He is the man on the ground...He certainly bears responsibility and accepted that at an early juncture... however, it is not the case the injured party was left to his own devices."

Describing the case as "difficult", Judge Paul Ramsay QC said the injuries were, "devastating… caused by cataclysmic failure".

He referred to a personal statement provided by the victim noting it to be "heartfelt and articulate".

The victim has been left embarrassed and self-conscious of the injury, cannot write properly and can no longer enjoy a pastime of fishing.

He finished by stating: "I wish the accident had never happened."

The judge said remorse on behalf of both defendants was clearly evident and measures have been put in place to prevent such an incident again.

In respect of Mr Moore, Judge Ramsay said his starting point for a fine was £9,000 but due to the early guilty plea and adjustments to cover costs, he reduced this to £3,500.

The starting point for Mr Hamill was £4,500, but applying the same principles, Judge Ramsay reduced this to £500.

Costs of £7,624 are also to be paid by the defendants.