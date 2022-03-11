Northern Ireland Met Office alert: Yellow warning issued for 65mph winds

Northern Ireland is to be battered yet again by strong winds this weekend, with the Met Office having issued a yellow warning for the province.

Forecasters said the winds of up to 65mph are expected to be felt in coastal areas across the eastern parts of Co Antrim and Co Down in the early hours of Sunday morning into the early afternoon.

The strong winds may cause transport disruption, with potential delays and cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services.

There are also warnings that large waves are likely, leading to some poor coastal conditions, with the public advised to take particular care on the water.

The warning is in place between 3am and 2pm.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A swathe of strong winds are likely to track up the Irish Sea through Sunday.

“Winds may reach 50-60 mph along mainly coastal districts, with the core of the stronger winds tracking northwards through Sunday over the region.

“There is a small chance of winds exceeding this, possibly reaching severe gales along more exposed coastal regions with winds reaching 65 mph.

“This may lead to some poor coastal conditions and transport disruption.”

The warning comes after Met Eireann earlier this week issued an alert for strong winds affecting the island of Ireland.

Before then, Saturday is likely to be fairly settled, with a few showers across Northern Ireland in the early part of the day before it turns drier later with a number of bright spells.

Rain is expected to then spread north from later in the afternoon with strengthening winds and a maximum temperature of 11 C.