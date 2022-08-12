Northern Ireland Met Office forecast: Heatwave for the weekend but end of warm weather coming with thunderstorm warning issued

After the heatwave there is a warning of thunderstorms and lightning (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Northern Ireland is set for significant heat over the next few days, with temperatures expected to reach up to 29C on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office has officially declared heatwave conditions in the province, with temperatures having exceeded more than 25C for three days in a row.

The hot weather has led to warnings from both the Mourne Mountain Rescue and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service over taking extra precautions.

However, things are unfortunately set to change by Sunday, with rain and now a warning for thunderstorms issued by forecasters.

The yellow Met Office warning has been put in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday, with concerns that some of the storms will bring disruption to parts of the province.

The warning covers all six counties, with a warning over potential localised flooding, lightning strikes and strong winds.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “During Sunday afternoon, cloudier conditions and areas of rain are expected to develop across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

"A few places seem likely to see heavy downpours and thunderstorms, which could bring up to around 50 mm of rain falling in 2-3 hours leading to some disruption.

"These may last through the night in places. Hail and frequent lightning are potential additional hazards.”

An additional warning has also been issued to run until midnight on Monday.

"Whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms are likely to develop increasingly widely as we go through Monday. Storms will probably already be underway for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland by early Monday,” the spokesperson continued.

"Storms should begin to ease from the west later. Very locally 20-30 mm of rain is possible in an hour, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible.”

Before then however, things will remain very hot and sunny across Friday and Saturday.

Apart from some cooler breezes around coastal areas, the Met Office said the afternoon is to be very warm with a maximum temperature of up to 29C in some parts.

During the evening it will remain dry and sunny with a clear night ahead. A few patches of mist and fog will develop in rural areas.

It’s a similar picture on Saturday when the low cloud clears during the morning revealing another bright and sunny day and temperatures possibly reaching 30C in some parts of the south east away from the coast.

"It will be a long sunny day tomorrow for Northern Ireland with good spells of sunshine and higher temps further east and south, and in the mid 20s for many other parts,” said Met Office forecaster Stephen Dixon.

"As we move into Sunday, things start to change a bit. From Sunday the threat of thundery downpours begin building in from the west of Northern Ireland and bringing the chance of thunderstorms in the area.

“With the nature of thunderstorms, not everywhere will see rain, but some impactful downpours are possible.”

With many expected to flock to beaches, parks and other beauty spots across Northern Ireland during the next 48 hours, both the Mourne Mountain Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have called on people to take extra precautions.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, Martin McMullan from the Mourne rescue organisation said the dangers of the scenic landscape “don’t change at this time of year”.

"If anything there are maybe higher risks with the heat. The other risk factors are still there,” he explained.

"You can still get lost, darkness still falls at the end of the day. All of those factors still need to be taken into consideration. Just think about the added temperature.

"You are not just lounging around you are exerting yourself. You definitely want to think about not just protection from direct sunlight but increased heat. Think about the ability to cool down.

"If you get too warm, how are you going to cool down? Heat exhaustion can very very quickly lead to heat stroke and heat stroke has the potential to be fatal.”

Meanwhile, NIFRS area commander Mark Smith said the elevated risk of wildfires means people should avoid barbecues and campfires and take extra care when outside.

"We don’t want to stop people enjoying the good weather, we would ask people to do everything very safely,” he said.

"What we are concerned about is if something does take off and that initial wildfire spreads, it is all being fuelled by the temperature and lack of moisture in the ground, alongside those easterly winds.

"We would request if people are having BBQs they have them in a very safe place, that they use them sensibly and they put them out properly and take them away.

"If they can do without using one, we would encourage that. As for camp fires, we would strongly advise not to be having them under any conditions due to the embers flying around and possibly catching fire.

"All fires are because of human interaction, and we would ask people to be careful. We don’t need our firefighters all over mountainsides putting out fires, we need them in our towns ready to respond to road traffic collisions and housefires.”