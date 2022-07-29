Northern Ireland Met Office forecast mild temperatures but unsettled conditions by the weekend

Temperatures will remain mild over the next few days, but the Met Office has warned overcast and rainy conditions are on the way for the weekend.

After the extremely hot temperatures last week which saw the hottest day of the year so far in Northern Ireland, it’s fair to say things have become a bit more mundane over the last few days.

A mix of cloud and some sunny spells alongside temperatures closer to the average in July has been the main pattern during the past week.

For Friday, a Met Office spokesperson said there has been some patchy fog across the province overnight which is expected to clear ahead of a largely dry day.

"It will be a mainly dry and sunny morning and will go on to become reasonably warm as we head into the afternoon,” the spokesperson said.

"It will however turn cloudy through the afternoon and it is not out of the question that a few scattered showers will develop through the afternoon.

"There will be some light southerly winds and these will feel particularly fresh along the Down and Antrim coasts later in the day. We are still expecting a maximum temperature of around 23C.

"Friday evening is likely to see the wetter conditions, with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across all parts and becoming heavy at times. It remains breezy but mild.”

If you are attending the Belfast Pride parade on Saturday it might be wise to bring an umbrella or rain coat, with lingering spells of rain across the day expected but the mild temperatures to continue.

The good news is that the Met Office said the worst of the conditions on Saturday are likely to be in the morning, with cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

For those enjoying the parade from 1pm onwards, it is expected to be a generally brighter day but still not without the chance of a shower.

"It slowly starts to brighten up during the afternoon but it is still possible a few showers will make their way across. However, it should feel warm with those breezy winds easing and we are expecting a maximum temperature in some spots of 23C,” the Met Office added.

“Sunday will see a mostly dull and overcast day with the chance of some isolated showers. The afternoon will be the better part of the day when the cloud will break up to allow brighter skies to develop.

"Monday starts out dry but overcast with spells of rain moving in from the west during the afternoon, which will be heavy at times.”