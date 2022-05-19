Northern Ireland Met Office forecast: Sunshine on Thursday but change expected for the weekend

There will be a mix of rain and sunny spells this week as temperatures look set to fall slightly.

Thursday is the day for some outdoor activities with the weather unfortunately taking a turn for the worse over the next few days according to the Met Office.

For those waking up and heading into work, it is a bright and sunny day for most across Northern Ireland and it will feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine.

There will be a few scattered showers in the afternoon, most likely in the west of the province, but for most it will remain dry with maximum temperatures of around 19 C.

According to the Met Office things will remain mostly dry into the evening with isolated showers remaining confined to the west.

Sadly, forecasters are predicting things to get noticeably more unsettled and wet from Friday and into the weekend.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers or longer spells of rain expected to reach Fermanagh and west Tyrone around dawn [on Friday].

“Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer outbreaks of rain, which may be heavy at times. However, most of the showers will die out early evening with bright and sunny spells to end the day.

“We are expecting a maximum temperature of around 17 C.

“It will be a mainly dry and bright start on Saturday, but it is expected to turn cloudy with showers or longer outbreaks of rain anticipated.”

According to the Met Office, Sunday seems as though it will likely be the high point of the weekend weather wise, with a mainly cloudy day and outbreaks of showery rain.

Some sunshine is expected to break through later in the day.