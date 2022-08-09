Northern Ireland Met Office forecast: Temperatures to soar as heatwave is declared by weekend

Northern Ireland could see temperatures as high as 27C by the weekend as the Met Office confirmed this week will see an official heatwave declared.

Previously forecasters had expected the mercury to reach around 26C but have said things could feel a lot warmer in some spots of the country by Thursday of this week.

It comes as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service warned those enjoying the summer weather to take extra precautions to avoid wildfires in rural beauty spots.

The threshold for a heatwave in Northern Ireland is reached when temperatures hit 25C for three or more days in a row according to the Met Office.

Those waking up on Tuesday morning have been greeted with a warm and pleasant day and there is plenty of sunshine to enjoy across the afternoon.

The increasing sunshine will make it feel very warm with the highest temperatures through Counties Armagh and Down.

The Met Office said light winds and afternoon sea breezes are possible along coastal spots, keeping those areas a bit cooler. Inland and in eastern areas, we are expected to see a maximum temperature of 24C.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday, Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge added: “By Wednesday, you may get some cloudier conditions building into far north, but generally by and large most areas in the south and east can expect wall to wall sunshine.

“Going into Thursday it may start out a bit cloudier, but that looks as if it could burn off quite quickly and leave a very pleasant day.

“Friday and Saturday definitely look like being the better days and the peak of the current high pressure. Although, even going into Sunday we are not expecting much hint of rain.

“We are expecting actually to get into heat wave conditions and looking at temperatures projected at Belfast Airport for example, we’d be looking at values of around 26 or 27 by Thursday and running all the way to Saturday.

“The forecast is that the current heatwave is likely to break down over the weekend and that could break down anywhere from Sunday all the way to Tuesday next week.

“That will be caused by the high pressure breaking up. However, the good news is that we have a few more days of fine weather to come at least.”

The latest heatwave marks the second spell of hot weather to hit Northern Ireland in the last month.

In July the province recorded its hottest day of the year so far when temperatures soared above 30C on July 18.

The Met Office recorded a temperature of 31.2C in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh.

While we are getting some good weather to enjoy here, the main area of high pressure will be centred across England, where the Met Office have issued an amber extreme heat warning.

This covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales and will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an Extreme heat warning has been issued.

“Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday. Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.”

Meanwhile the AA road organisation have also issued their own warning to drivers who may be more likely to be doing long journeys to the seaside, football matches and festivals.

They said drivers should check their tyres before setting off on any journeys and they encouraged people to make sure the vehicle’s cooling system is in good shape by having it checked by a mechanic.