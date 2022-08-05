Northern Ireland Met Office weather forecast: Mixed weekend picture but temperatures ‘trending up’

People enjoy the warm spring weather in Botanic gardens in Belfast earlier this year. Picture by Peter Morrison

It is to be a mixed weather picture for the next few days according to the Met Office, who have forecast some sunny spells to enjoy but some showers to dodge.

However, for those seeking the heat, the Met Office confirmed that temperatures are “trending up” as we head towards the start of next week.

For many the first weekend of August brings the perfect opportunity to relax after a hard week at work and Friday is expected to remain largely dry and bright throughout the day.

It’s been a largely sunny and pleasant start to the afternoon with any of the light showers expected to die out and for those heading into our towns and cities for a meal or drink, the dry conditions are expected to remain throughout the rest of the evening with a maximum temperature of around 19C.

The Met Office said overnight there will be clear spells for a time with temperatures dipping ahead of some cloud and patchy rain across the north and west of the province towards dawn on Saturday.

A spokesperson added: “Saturday is expected to be largely cloudy, but the good news is it will be mainly dry, with just the odd spot of rain possible.

“It will feel quite warm in the east but light winds at first then become more moderate from a westerly direction later in the day. We are expecting a maximum temperature of around 20C.

“In summary, there is the chance of a few spots of rain in the morning, but it turns increasingly dry and sunny in the afternoon.

“Sunday will be largely cloudy and dry. However, there is a chance of the odd spot of light rain at times.

“Monday will see some sunshine early on, but it will tend to cloud over in the afternoon with a few spots of light rain.

“However, temperatures are trending up over the next few days, albeit it will remain quite breezy at times, especially as we get to Tuesday of next week.”