Northern Ireland MLAs pass Edwin Poots’ Climate Change Bill

Climate change activists outside Stormont during a debate on NI Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots' Climate Change Bill last year (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Northern Ireland is set to officially have its own climate change legislation after MLAs at Stormont passed a bill by the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Mr Poots and Green Party Leader Clare Bailey had both proposed climate change bills, however Ms Bailey withdrew her bill on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK which does not have its own climate legislation, however UK-wide targets do apply to the region.

Bringing the bill to the Assembly chamber, Mr Poots described it as an “important piece of legislation” and said it would “impact on the Executive and Assembly for decades to come”.

“Some did say that I could not or would not bring this legislation forward but it’s clear as I stand here today that those accusations were unfounded,” he said.

Mr Poots’ bill, backed by the agrifood industry, initially proposed an aim to be 82% carbon neutral by 2050, but was criticised by environmentalists as not going far enough.

Stormont politicians later amended the bill to agree a net zero target by 2050. It also includes provision for the appointment of a climate change commissioner.

Within the bill there is also a separate reduction target of 46% for methane emissions, which are largely associated with the agricultural sector.

The Climate Change (No 2) Bill was one of two competing bills making their way through the Assembly at the same time.

An alternative climate bill had been proposed by Green Party Northern Ireland leader Clare Bailey.

Mr Poots' bill made it to the final stage of its legislative journey first.

In response, Ms Bailey announced that she would not be proceeding with her bill.

There was initially a significant gap between the targets in the two bills, with Ms Bailey proposing the more ambitious target of net zero by 2045 compared with an original target in Mr Poots' bill of 82% reduction in emissions by 2050.

Mr Poots said: "Climate change is an issue that affects everyone in Northern Ireland and everyone on this planet.

"It requires people both at a global and local level to respond, and as politicians we have a duty to take action to ensure that our environmental footprint becomes less significant and that we produce a sustainable economic and environmental model where both can prosper going forward."

Referring to the net zero target during the final stage, Mr Poots said Stormont politicians: “Agreed to change the headline target of the bill to net-zero emission by 2050 and that really was for a headline, it is purely an aspirational target and one which, unless we invest huge amounts of money or unless we acquire carbon credits, we are unlikely to achieve.”

Ms Bailey told the Stormont chamber civic society and activists acted when the minister “failed to step up” on the issue.

She said the bill had been made "much stronger" as a result of a series of amendments tabled by the Green Party.

She also accused Mr Poots’ bill of being "much less ambitious, much more narrow in scope” than her bill.

Ms Bailey also suggested targets around methane emissions had weakened the bill and were giving in to the "highest emitting sector in NI" – referring to the agriculture sector.

Mr Poots responded to her criticism, claiming her bill was "poorly drafted and economically damaging".

He said it would have forced Northern Ireland to import more food from countries that do not have such energy-efficient production methods.

"It would have not resolved issues around climate change - in fact it would have done harm to the climate change agenda," he said.

The Climate Change (No. 2) Bill passed on an oral vote and is therefore set for royal assent before it will come into law.

Reacting to the passing of the bill, the Ulster Farmers’ Union said its members were “relieved that common sense has prevailed”.

President Victor Chestnutt said: “It’s been a long and tortuous road to get to this point on this issue. We’re very pleased that MLAs voted in support of the Executive’s Climate Change Bill today at the Northern Ireland (NI) Assembly, allowing it to soon become law.

"Big changes will be required of agriculture going forward to meet the targets within the bill, but all of which are supported by science and expert advice bringing us back in line with the Climate Change Committee’s balanced pathway for agriculture.

"Our farmers are utterly relieved that we now have legislation in place that will allow them to reduce emissions without wiping out our unique farm family structure, damaging the very fabric of our rural communities across NI.”