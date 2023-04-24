Northern Ireland mobile users report patchy reception for emergency alarm test

Northern Ireland mobile users report patchy reception for alarm test

Social media users in Northern Ireland have reported not receiving the first national emergency alert in a UK-wide test yesterday.

A review will be conducted to find out why a “very small proportion of mobile users” did not receive the 3pm alarm.

The Cabinet Office said the “vast majority of compatible phones” received the alert as part of what was said to be the biggest public communications exercise carried out in the UK.

But the Government department said it was aware that the 10-second alarm and message notification was not delivered to some mobile phones.

Customers on the Three network were among those to report not receiving the alarm. The network provider said it would be working with the UK Government to understand what had happened.

Online mobile users in Northern Ireland reported patchy reception.

“Got it on my work EE phone but didn’t get it on my Three network,” said one Reddit user.

“We were at a birthday party and people’s went off all at different times for about four minutes and some people didn’t get any at all,” said another.

“Should I be worried if I didn’t turn it off in my settings but still didn’t get it?” asked one local.

The emergency alert system is designed to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby.

The system is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires.

Former RUC officer and now online safety expert Jim Gamble said the alert “is an excellent idea, as long as it isn’t over-used and only used when there are real emergencies”.

“It’s a great mechanism using mobile technology and such technology that was once used only by those who could afford it is now omnipresent.

"There are very few people who don’t have phones now, so as a mechanism for alerting people it’s a good, effective thing,” he said.

On reports that not everyone who should have received the alert actually did, Mr Gamble said: “That would be a concern, but I think it would be a concern if they launched this system without testing.

“Today was meant to be a test and, as with all technology, generally it over-promises and under-delivers, that’s why you have various versions of these things. Ultimately, I think it’s a good thing.

"If it can be improved and in the future helps prevent people from being exposed to risk, that’s only positive.”

There had also been concerns that domestic abuse victims who keep a phone hidden for emergencies could find their devices suddenly exposed.

Mr Gamble said: “Regarding those living under the threat of coercive control who might have a secret emergency phone, there are ways to turn the alert off, and I also think it is incumbent upon the Government to ensure there are certain phones where this alert system does not operate on.

"I think that will be part of this testing process.”

A spokesman for Three said: “We are aware that a number of customers have not received the test alert.

"We are working closely with the Government to understand why and ensure it doesn’t happen when the system is in use.”