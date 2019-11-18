Northern Ireland MOT centre forced to close after fire

A MOT centre in Larne has reopened after a fire forced its closure on Monday morning.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said a small fire broke out in an overhead electric motor at the DVA Larne Test Centre.

Power and gas supplies were isolated and staff and customers were evacuated from the test centre.

The fire service attended and made the motor safe.

A DfI spokesperson added: “As a result of the fire the test centre was closed this morning. However, test centre staff have contacted customers with MOT appointments to re-schedule them.

“The test centre has now re-opened.”

The DfI was forced to create thousands of extra MOT appointments earlier this year in an attempt to clear a backlog.

Around 1,000 extra tests per day were added from September.

A number of centres were also opened on Sundays in June to tackle the backlog.

Many drivers had been left potentially at risk of breaking the law by driving without a valid vehicle certificate due to being unable to secure an MOT appointment because of the backlog.