Northern Ireland motorcycling organiser Norman Crooks receives BEM

One of the most popular faces in motorcycling in Northern Ireland has been honoured for his services to the sport.

Race secretary for the Cookstown & District Motor Cycle Club, Norman Crooks, was delighted to receive his British Empire Medal (BEM) - although unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, there weren't the usual presentations this year.

Now in his 74th year, Norman, a native of Moneymore, Co Londonderry, is one of the most recognised faces amongst motorcycle race organisers around the country.

Better known to many as 'Daddy Crooks', the father of two first joined the Cookstown & District MCC in October 1968.

After being assistant race secretary for a few years, Norman was promoted to race secretary in 1979 and has remained in this position ever since.

Norman has seen many changes in the sport and in his club over the years and prefers to work away in the background. The months before the annual race event are the busiest for any race secretary, but the former company rep is always well organised.

"I usually start my preparations in December, getting entries sent out to all competitors, plus other bookwork, which continues throughout the year," he said.

"I've built up a great rapport with competitors over the years, most riders I know on a personal basis these days.

"The pandemic situation certainly changed many things, but we still managed to get our race over, and fingers crossed, we can do likewise this year."

Norman and his fellow club members are looking forward to the Cookstown 100's 100th anniversary in 2022.

"It's being part of a great club, that gets me up in the morning," laughed Norman, as he proudly showed off his award.

The 2021 Cookstown 100 Road Races are set to run on September 10-11.

The BEM is awarded for 'hands-on' service to the local community, such as a long-term charitable or voluntary activity.