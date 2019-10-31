Northern Ireland motoring offences drop by more than 30,000

Speeding was the most commonly detected offence over the last 12 months, followed by insurance, test certificate and careless driving.

The number of motoring offences in Northern Ireland has dropped by more than 30,000, figures show.

There were 79,795 motoring offences detected in 2011, which had dropped to 52,237 in 2017.

2018 saw a slight increase in the figure to 53,775 before another drop over the last 12 months to 47,383.

The drop was recorded in the PSNI’s latest Motoring Offence Statistics bulletin which was published on Thursday.

Middle-aged men were responsible for most of the offences.

Those aged 30-49 years old accounted for 41.2% of motoring offences detected between September 1 2018 and August 31 2019. The next most prolific age group was those aged 18-29 (16,700).

The bulletin also reveals that men were responsible for almost eight in 10 (78.3%) of all motoring offences detected in this period.

The most frequently detected offence over the last 12 months was speeding (7,786) followed by insurance (7,571), vehicle test certificate (4,199) and careless driving (4,082).

Meanwhile, parking offences have seen an increase of 24.4% to 1,887 in the latest 12 months.

In terms of the location of the offences, almost one in five (19.8%) were detected in Belfast followed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (14.8%).