Northern Ireland MP brands Government plans to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘deranged’

Northern Ireland politicians have expressed their disgust at Government plans to ship asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on small boats off to Rwanda for processing.

People seeking asylum in the UK will be flown 4,500 miles to Rwanda as part of the government’s plans. This will happen with immediate effect, and be backed up by £50 million in new funding.

It will involve refugees arriving in Britain being given a one-way ticket to Rwanda where they will then face an asylum process.

The Home Office said its plans to tackle illegal migration and “crack down on criminal gangs exploiting an international crisis” as a “world first”.

“This will see migrants who make dangerous or illegal journeys, such as by small boat or hidden in lorries, have their asylum claim processed in Rwanda,” the Home Office added.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry voiced his opposition to the plan, describing them as “vile, deranged and unworkable”.

“Faced with a cost of living crisis and an outpouring of support for those fleeing Ukraine, they is wildly out of step with public opinion to think people want their taxes spent on this,” he said.

“The plans would strip refugees of their basic humanity, and are a blatant breach of the UK’s commitments under the 1951 Refugee Convention.

“This is yet another example of distraction politics from an increasingly corrupt and authoritarian Government.”

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon said the plan is inhumane and totally devoid of compassion.

Ms Mallon was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan on Thursday.

She said the plan to send refugees arriving in Britain to Rwanda is “cruel and inhumane and shows zero compassion to people who are fleeing some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable, including war and persecution”.

Ms Mallon added: “Coming on the back of the Nationality and Borders Bill and their completely inadequate response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis it seems that this government is determined to make Britain a hostile environment for people in desperate need of help.

"Their actions have already done incredible harm to their reputation on the world stage and once again while other countries open their arms to help those seeking refuge, the British government are doing everything possible to prevent it, playing to the very worst instincts of their supporters in the process.

“Just last year the British government themselves expressed concern about Rwanda’s human rights record to the United Nations.

"They called for investigations into alleged killings, disappearances and torture and now they are apparently happy to send vulnerable people with no connection to the country there while their future is decided.

“The British government should hang their heads in shame for even proposing this plan in the first place and I can only hope that the outcry that followed this announcement will prompt them to change their minds.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel, said: ”Today we have signed a world-leading Migration Partnership with Rwanda which can see those arriving dangerously, illegally or unnecessarily into the UK relocated to have their claims for asylum considered and, if recognised as refugees, to build their lives there.

"This will help break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life, while ensuring protection for the genuinely vulnerable.

“This government is delivering the first comprehensive overhaul of the asylum system in decades. At the heart of this approach is fairness. Access to the UK’s asylum system must be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers.

"The demands on the current system, the cost to the taxpayer, and the flagrant abuses are increasing. The British public have rightly had enough.”