Northern Ireland murder rate falls but still there were 19 lives taken in 2020

Police figures show killings during the past 12 months are down by a quarter from 2019

Northern Ireland's murder rate has fallen sharply in 2020 - down by a quarter from last year.

According to the PSNI, 19 murders have been reported here so far this year. This compares to 25 last year, 21 in 2018, 18 in 2017 and 17 in 2016.

The year's first murder occurred on January 4, when Glenn Quinn was beaten to death by paramilitaries at his Ashleigh Park home in Carrickfergus. It was reported that the attack was carried out by individuals understood to have links to the South East Antrim UDA.

Nathan Gibson

Twelve days later, on January 16, 25-year-old father Nathan Gibson was discovered fatally wounded on a tow path near Lake Road in Craigavon.

On March 2, a young child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was murdered in a farmhouse in the Magheramorne area near Larne. A woman in her 30s and a baby were also hospitalised after the incident.

As society went into lockdown in March, violent crime continued with six people dying violently in 42 days.

On March 21, Ballymena guesthouse owner Inayath Shah (67) was stabbed to death at a property on the Galgorm Road where he had owned the Traveller's Rest for several years.

Natasha Melendez

The next day, March 22, mother of four Natasha Melendez (32), who was originally from Venezuela, was found severely beaten in her Lisburn home. She died from her injuries 11 days later.

On March 30, 82-year-old Larne grandmother Elizabeth Dobbin was found dead at her home at Dromaine Drive.

Robbie Lawlor

One of the year's most high-profile killings took place on April 4, when Irish gangland boss Robbie Lawlor (36) was gunned down outside a house in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area. Police reported at the time that he was at the property to collect money when a gunman emerged and shot him several times.

John Paul McDonagh

In Co Fermanagh, John Paul McDonagh (18) died from his injuries after being stabbed in Enniskillen on April 11. The teenager was found with serious injuries following an incident in the Coolcullen Meadow area and died in hospital two days later on April 13.

Nigel Burgess

Also on April 11, Armagh man Nigel 'Budgie' Burgess (60) was found lying on the ground in the Ballinahone Close area of Armagh City following what police described as an altercation.

Emma Jane McParland

Later that month, on April 22, 39-year-old mother Emma Jane McParland was found dead in south Belfast at her Haywood Avenue flat after being stabbed.

Kieran Wylie

On May 17, Kieran Wylie (57) was gunned down at close range at his home in Lenadoon Avenue in west Belfast. Two of his children, 16 and 28-year-old daughters, witnessed the shooting. It was reported that dissident republicans were responsible.

Six days later, on May 23, the murder of 44-year-old Latvian native Maris Ludborzs was reported to police after he was allegedly kicked to death in a north Belfast property around a week earlier.

Darren McNally

On June 8, Darren McNally (46) was stabbed to death at his home on the Duncastle Road in Newbuildings near Londonderry.

Jason Lee Martin

Another fatal stabbing took place when, on June 27, when Jason Lee Martin (31) was murdered at a house in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena.

Warren Crossan

In west Belfast, 28-year-old Warren Crossan was shot dead on June 28. Police said he was pursued by two masked gunmen and shot a number of times in a "callous and reckless" attack at Rodney Parade.

On August 2, Polish national Patrycja Wyrebek (20) was murdered at her home in the Drumalane Park area of Newry. Friends helped to raise over £2,000 to fly her family over from Poland.

On August 16, mother-of-four Susan Baird (60) was murdered in her home at a cul-de-sac at Windermere Road in the Four Winds area of Belfast.

Donald Fraser-Rennie

Donald Fraser-Rennie (33) was found dead at a flat in the Ballykeel estate on September 30 after suffering what police described as "a vicious, sustained and violent beating".

In Dundonald last month, the body of Nicholas McAleavey (42) was found in a house on November 22. Police said a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder on November 26.