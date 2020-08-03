Northern Ireland not to be included in new UK car emission rules

Northern Ireland will not be included in the UK's green car emission restrictions to be introduced next year, it has emerged.

New regulations mean that, from January 1, 2021 - the end of the Brexit transition period - all cars sold in Northern Ireland will be counted as an EU sales under new strict carbon dioxide emission limits, the Guardian has reported.

The UK and the EU have agreed the Northern Ireland protocol in a bid to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, meaning many EU rules will still apply to Northern Ireland from January 1 - including those covering carbon dioxide limits.

Under EU rules, all major car manufacturers who sell cars in the EU must reduce their average carbon emissions to below 95g per kilometre over the course of 2020 and 2021.

The UK has pledged to enforce similar rules that are at least as stringent.

Car manfucaturers who do not meet the target could face fines in the hundreds of millions of euros, with equivalent penalties in sterling in the UK.

In order to avoid cars in Northern Ireland being counted twice in terms of emissions, a UK government consultation paper published earlier this month stated the region will be counted as an EU member for the purposes of working out average car emissions.

“Newly registered vehicles in Northern Ireland from 1 January 2021 will continue to be the subject of the EU regulation. The retained version of the regulation, and the subject of this consultation, will apply in Great Britain only," the paper stated.

It is unclear what impact the new rules will have on businesses and customers, with potential variations in consumer demand and the circumstances of individual manufacturers. Earlier this year, however, the UK's car lobby group, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), warned that some carmakers could pulled models from sale as a result of the regulations.

“[Carmakers] will have to look at their model mix … you’ve got to see whether that’s economic. The fines are going to be severe and all of them will do everything they can to avoid that," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.

“It could be that you see a reduction in consumer choice through the removal of higher-emitting vehicles from not just the top end, but particular segments.”