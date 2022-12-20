Northern Ireland nurses take part in second 12-hour NHS strike alongside colleagues in England and Wales

Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Nurses and NHS staff pictured at the Craigavon Area hospital, where they are taking part in the UK wide strike action.

Nurses across Northern Ireland are joining colleagues throughout the UK on the picket line, for a second nursing strike this month.

Last week, thousands of nurses took part in the biggest ever NHS strike to date, as part of a bitter dispute over pay.

They will take part in industrial action for another 12 hours on Tuesday, ending at 8pm tonight.

The Royal College of Nurses (RCN), a union representing about 500,000 nurses across the UK, say its members should have a pay rise of 5% over RPI inflation, which amounts to a rise of 19%.

The government has been in ongoing talks with unions, but said their pay rise suggestion is unaffordable and has made no offer close to this amount.

Northern Ireland nurses are paid some of the lowest salaries in the UK, and the director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, Rita Devlin, has said they have been left with no other option than to strike.

Chemotherapy, dialysis, critical care units and neonatal and paediatric intensive care units will be exempt from Royal College of Nursing strike action – – with emergency areas also exempt – as under trade union laws, life-preserving care must remain.

However, other services, including non-emergency care, minor injury units and outpatient appointments will be affected.

The RCN said it will set the government a 48-hour deadline after strike action ends to discuss pay.

If it is not resolved, the union said it will announce more strike action for the new year.

The RCN has also noted that there are about 3,000 nursing vacancies in Northern Ireland, and cited safe staffing levels as a further issue for its workers.

Peter May is the most senior civil servant working within the Department of Health, and is currently heading the department up in the absence of Stormont ministers.

Speaking to BBC Spotlight for their ‘Inside A&E’ programme – which spent two days filming at Craigavon Area Hospital – Mr May ruled out additional funding for social care to ease emergency department overcrowding.

He said: “Our health and social care system is in trouble and it needs help at the moment.”

Discussing overcrowding in NI’s hospitals, he added that former health minister Robin Swann had increased funding for social care, to some benefit, but there was currently no scope for a further boost.

"We're fighting to live within the budget that we've been set, we have a serious, significant amount of savings to make during the rest of the year to live within that budget," he said.

"There isn't a pot of money sitting there ready to be allocated to social care."

The Southern Health Trust's chief executive Maria O'Kane told the show she was disappointed Mr May had ruled out additional funding.

"I think it puts all of us in health in a really difficult position because effectively what we're being asked to do is more for the same and potentially less," she said.

"But, at the same time, we are very aware there's not enough currently to balance the books."

Last week, ahead of the first day of nurses’ industrial action. Mrs Devlin described the current pressures inside emergency departments as a “crisis”.

"There were people lying head-to-toe everywhere," the senior nurse described to BBC NI.

"They could reach out and touch each each other - that raises questions about dignity and infection control.

"Very ill patients are practically lying side-by-side which breaks so many rules around safety.

"What I saw absolutely shocked me I honestly could have cried for the staff working there.

"After what I saw in the ED, I intend to write to the permanent health secretary Peter May - nurses need support, lives are being lost.”

In a statement, the Belfast Trust said: “Emergency Department services have been under extraordinary pressure for many months and our staff work every day under the most challenging conditions while doing their very best for their patients.

“All of us in Health and Social Care know this situation is far from ideal. In Belfast Trust, directors, alongside medical, nursing and professional leads work with total focus every day with our entire staff body to address the demand for our services and to try to mitigate the moral distress staff find themselves under.

“We welcome the support from RCN colleagues and other trade unions as we work in partnership to promote safety and to find a way to make Health and Social Care the best it can be.”

On Monday, chief executives of Northern Ireland’s health trusts announced they are introducing new initiatives to help deal with the heavy pressures on the health service this winter.

The Department of Health welcomed what it described as “pragmatic” steps aimed at reducing ambulance handover delays and excessive patient waits in hospital Emergency Departments.

“It is clear that the long-term solution to health and social care pressures involves sustained action to enhance the system’s capacity,” it said in a statement.

“This will include reform and sustained investment in rebuilding services, including ongoing workforce investment.

“Given the current and expected pressures on services, Trusts are rightly deploying all feasible measures to prioritise patient safety.