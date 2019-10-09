Northern Ireland nurses to vote on strike action

Nurses across Northern Ireland will receive voting papers asking whether they want to strike over pay and conditions from today (stock photo)

Nurses across Northern Ireland will receive voting papers asking whether they want to strike over pay and conditions from today.

The ballot from the Royal College of Nurses (RCN) will be open for the next month.

The college opted for the action after it failed to reach an agreement with health bosses.

Results are expected to be announced the day after the ballot closes, at which point the nursing union is required to give employers four weeks' notice of any intended industrial action.

This means industrial action, including walk outs, could start by the beginning of December -just one month after the UK is scheduled to leave the EU.

Members are working in "unacceptable conditions", RCN NI director Pat Cullen said. "Members have clearly told us that enough is enough," she added.

Meanwhile, Dame Donna Kinnair, RCN chief executive and general secretary, stressed today was a "day we hoped not to reach".