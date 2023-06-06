Northern Ireland Office workers begin three-day strike

Civil servants working in the Northern Ireland Office began their three-day strike on Tuesday.

Civil servants working in the Northern Ireland Office have began their three-day strike on Tuesday, in the long-running civil service dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) based at Erksine House in Belfast will walk out on June 6, 7 and 8.

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll accused the British Government of “impoverishing its own workforce” as workers began their industrial action.

“The NIO strike is a glaring indictment of the British Government,” he said.

“The Tories have sat on their hands as costs have skyrocketed and workers are financially squeezed. The government is impoverishing its own workforce by refusing to pay them properly.

“Civil servants are keeping public services afloat for less and less, with their pay cut year on year. Meanwhile, MPs who are hell-bent on austerity are pocketing ever-increasing sums.

“The fight for fair pay and the fight for properly-funded public services are one and the same. It is a fight against the Tory government.

“As well securing a pay rise, striking NIO workers can drive another nail in the coffin of this awful administration.”

The NIO has been contacted for further comment.