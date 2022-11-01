Northern Ireland owes Baroness May Blood a ‘huge debt’, says campaigner Monica McWilliams ahead of peer’s funeral service

Northern Ireland owes Baroness May Blood a “huge debt”, former politician and activist Monica McWilliams has said ahead of the late peer’s funeral service on Tuesday.

May Blood passed away last month at the age of 84.

The Belfast woman served as a Labour peer in the House of Lords from 31 July 1999 before retiring in 2018.

She previously worked in a linen mill from 1952 to 1989 before going on to become involved with the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition in the 1990s.

Ahead of her funeral service at Ballygomartin Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm, close friend Ms McWilliams said the campaigner had a “great love” for her community and people across Northern Ireland.

"She had enormous integrity so when she did speak she was listened to,” Ms McWilliams told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

"She did enormous work under the radar she made a huge difference to Northern Ireland both politically and professionally and we owe her such an enormous debt.

"She was a great friend. She was an anchor. She had been there for 4 decades through many of our lives. She had great love for her own community. We stayed friends all our lives.

"There was a group of us who met frequently and she will be much missed when that group next meets.

"She didn’t want people to be left out that was her working class background. She also reached out to those people who felt they were left out in the cold. She had a great love for young people and children.”

The philanthropist and member of the famed Fitzpatrick Irish hotel family, John Fitzpatrick worked with May Blood on integrated education in Northern Ireland.

He said the former peer was “something special”.

"I got to know her about 20 years ago when I got involved in integrated education,” he said.

"She was just an exceptional lady, always fun to be around no matter what the problem was. She was just something special.

"Spending time with May, no matter what it was, she was a tough lady but very soft underneath it. A fearless woman who didn’t take fools lightly. If you were on May Blood’s side you were on the right side.”