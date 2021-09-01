Northern Ireland pair rescued off coast of Colombia after sailboat sinks

One of the men being rescued by the Colombian Navy Credit: DimarColombia

Two men from Co Down had a lucky escape after requiring rescue by the Colombian Navy after their sailboat began to sink.

Named locally as Newry born Gerald McKevitt and Francie McKeown, the pair were part of a three-man crew on the German flagged 'Pinocchio' which got into difficulties 75 miles off the coast of Riohacha on Saturday.

It is believed the boat started taking on water on the journey between Cartagena to Curacao in Venezuela, when Colombian officials were tasked with launching a search and rescue operation.

According to the Colombian Navy, the sailboat suffered damage to its hull “causing a strong influx of water”.

The Co Down pair are thought to now be living abroad while a third English national named as Patrick Johnson was also onboard.

In a video posted on social media by the Colombian Maritime authority, one of the men thanked officials following the rescue operation.

"Commander I would like to thank you and all of your crew onboard for coming out and rescuing us,” the man said.

"We were in trouble and without you we would have been in big, big trouble. Thank you very much to you and your crew.”

The ship ARC ‘Providencia’ carried out the rescue as part of a coordinated operation between the Colombian Navy, the Maritime General Directorate and the National Unit for the Search of Persons of the Colombian Air Force.

Frigate Captain Alejandro Sanin, Commander of the Providencia reported that a rescue aircraft, the RCC Curacao flew over the area as his ship eventually reached the scene and carried out the operation “in the middle of the difficult meteorological conditions”.

“At the scene of the emergency, the ARC ‘Providencia’ identified the Portuguese-flag merchant ship, ‘Savanna’, which was guarding the sailboat,” the Colombian Navy said.

“The ship of the Colombian Maritime Authority successfully rescued the three foreign citizens who were adrift on the high seas aboard a boat.

"These three citizens received first aid, food and hydration to guarantee their basic needs. For its part, the sailboat ‘Pinocchio’ sank and could not be rescued by the authorities.

“The rescued personnel were transported to the Santa Marta Coast Guard Station, where they were placed at the disposal of the corresponding immigration authorities.”

The three rescued men “will be able to meet again with their family members safe and sound,” they added.