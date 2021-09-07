Northern Ireland parties brand PM’s social care tax rise ‘regressive’ and ‘attack’ on young people

Plans unveiled by Boris Johnson to fund reforms to the care sector and NHS have been branded as an “extremely regressive tax” and a potential “assault on devolution” by parties here.

Mr Johnson laid out the reforms in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, confirming a 1.25% rise in National Insurance contributions for employers and workers from April 2022.

While the UK-wide tax will be focused on funding health and social care in England; Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will also receive an additional £2.2bn to spend on their services.

Mr Johnson said the tax would lead to £12bn a year in revenue being raised, with extra funding for the NHS to deal with the backlog of cases built up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new package of £36bn over three years will also reform the way adult social care in England is funded.

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson said the method of raising money “is the worst form of taxation” and queried how the additional money sent to the Executive in Northern Ireland will be ringfenced for health spending.

“It takes a flat-rate from everyone but the benefit of the tax will be felt mostly by the better off and those with the most assets,” Mr Wilson said.

“Rather than being progressive as the Prime Minister has described, it is an extremely regressive tax.

“Northern Ireland will benefit by around £420m per year by this increase in National Insurance but there is no indication that the Executive will be required to spend it on the purpose for which it was raised.

“Given that we have some of the highest waiting lists in the United Kingdom and our own social care plan it would be important that the Executive make a commitment quickly as to how it intends to spend this additional revenue which will be raised from all of our pay packets.”

Downing Street said that a typical basic rate taxpayer earning £24,100 would pay £180 a year, while a higher rate taxpayer on £67,100 would pay £715 as a result of the new tax.

Mr Johnson also accepted the tax broke a manifesto pledge he made after being elected in December 2019, promising not to raise National Insurance.

"No Conservative government ever wants to raise taxes and I will be honest with the House, yes, I accept that this breaks a manifesto commitment, which is not something I do lightly,” he told the Commons.

"But a global pandemic was in no-one's manifesto.”

Sinn Fein’s Deidre Hargey accused the Government of making “ordinary workers and families” pay for the “price of the pandemic”.

“We can all agree that increased investment is needed in our recovery, particularly in health and social care but big business and billionaires have made fortunes from the pandemic, and it is unfair that workers and families should pick up the cost” Ms Hargey said.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood claimed the tax rise was an “assault on devolution” and said the plans “stack the scales against young people and the least able”.

“Those struggling to make ends meet will be forced to pay to entrench the inequalities in our society,” Mr Eastwood said.

“A whole generation of young people have been locked out of home ownership, saddled with enormous tuition fee loans and now they’re forced to pay more in tax to subsidise a social care crisis they had no hand in making.

“It is deeply inequitable.

“I also have serious concerns about language buried in the statement which suggests that British Government Ministers will direct spending to local Health Services.

“Health and social care is devolved in Northern Ireland and it is for our Ministers to direct spending, not detached Tories at Westminster.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said social care should be “accessible to all”, arguing the new reforms “achieve none of that”.

“Instead of funding reform fairly, the proposals merely raise taxes on the youngest and lowest-paid, and hinder job creation,” he tweeted.

MPs will vote on the new proposals in the House of Commons on Wednesday.