Northern Ireland people most likely to receive an honour from the Queen

Anyone desiring a Queen's Birthday or New Year honour might want to consider moving to Northern Ireland, after it was revealed that people here are the most likely in the UK to be given a gong.

The awards are handed out every year to famous and deserving figures in the arts, science, politics and charitable sectors after the Queen approves nominations received from the Government.

Since 2016 Northern Ireland has punched above its weight in the list, with people here having received twice as many New Year honours per head of population compared to London, according to the Sunday Times.

Since 2016, 5,760 New Year honours have been handed out, with those living in London having received 58% of them, despite southern England and London being home to only 45% of the population.

Those from here honoured by the Queen include Snow Patrol songwriter and lead singer Gary Lightbody, who received an OBE for services to music and charity last year. The Priests - Fr Martin O'Hagan, Fr Eugene O'Hagan and Fr David Delargy - were also included last year for services to music and charity.

There is also plenty of representation here in the birthday honours, with stars of motorcycling Jonathan Rea and Ryan Farquhar both receiving birthday honours in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Also in the world of sport is Rangers and Northern Ireland star Steven Davis who was honoured in 2017 for services to football, while former Ulster Rugby and Ireland stalwart Rory Best also received an award.

Star of the small screen Gloria Hunniford was a past winner with an award in 2017 for services to cancer charities.

In comparison to other nations, Welsh opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, who is famed for his bass baritone, is the only recipient of a New Year knighthood in the past five years to live in Wales.

Of the 184 New Year knighthoods and damehoods that have been issued since 2016, three recipients lived overseas - including Dame Olivia Newton-John, on last year's list for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment - two more than for Wales.

Those living in London are twice as likely to receive an award than those living in Yorkshire, and seven times more likely than those in the East Midlands.