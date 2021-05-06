Northern Ireland pharmacies administer 35,000 Covid-19 vaccines in six weeks

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI with Health Minister, Robin Swann MLA following the Minister’s vaccine.

Community pharmacies in Northern Ireland have administered over 35,000 coronavirus vaccines in the first six weeks of their roll-out.

The service for administering the vaccines across almost 350 pharmacies was launched on 29 March, complimenting the mass vaccination centre established at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

According to the Department of Health, local pharmacies have seen a high demand for the vaccine, with some running out of their allocated supply within the first two-weeks of the programme.

They add that further supply of the vaccine is expected to be delivered to pharmacies in the coming weeks.

Gerard Green, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said the public “really welcome” the opportunity to receive a vaccine from a pharmacy.

“Community pharmacies are the best places to reach the public including those in hard-to-reach communities and those in disadvantaged areas,” he said.

“With the level of pharmacies administering the vaccine, no eligible person should have far to travel to become protected against Covid-19.

“Vaccine supply has been limited, and we thank the public for their patience while we wait for more supplies to be delivered.

“Once the supply improves, we expect numbers to grow further and are engaging with the Department of Health to ensure a greater amount of vaccine is supplied to community pharmacies.

“I would encourage anyone eligible to book your vaccine with your local community pharmacy.”