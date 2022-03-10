Northern Ireland Police Federation backs call for enquiry over 2019 Greenvale Hotel tragedy

Tributes: Flowers placed outside the Greenvale Hotel in 2021 to mark the second anniversary of the tragic incident Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

The Police Federation in Northern Ireland has backed calls for an enquiry into a crush outside a Cookstown hotel in 2019 which led to the deaths of three teenagers.

It comes as a file has been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) following a Police Ombudsman investigation into police officer conduct after the Cookstown hotel incident.

Three teenagers - Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16 – all died while waiting in the queue for a disco outside the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick’s night three years ago.

In the days following the tragedy, the incident was referred to the Ombudsman’s office by the PSNI, after it emerged that four officers withdrew from the scene and did not intervene for 16 minutes.

On Thursday, the chair of the Police Federation Northern Ireland said the organisation supports an enquiry into the “causes of and responses” to the tragedy.

In a statement, the Police Ombudsman Office confirmed five officers were interviewed during the course of their investigation.

According to BBC NI, none of the five officers under investigation have been suspended.

The Police Ombudsman said: "On 17 March 2019, an incident at the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown resulted in the tragic deaths of Lauren Bullock, Morgan Bernard and Connor Currie.

"The Police Ombudsman commenced an investigation into a referral from the Chief Constable in relation to the circumstances of the police response to the incident.

"During the course of the Police Ombudsman investigation, five police officers were interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of the offence of Misconduct in a Public Office.

"Today, the Police Ombudsman has sent a file for direction to the Public Prosecution Service.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the Police Ombudsman cannot provide any further information at this time."

Mark Lindsay, chair of the Police Federation, said the tragic incident has “posed many questions in respect of the manner in which emergency services respond to such incidents”.

“The deaths of three young people on a night out is one which will resonate throughout society for many years to come and my thoughts are with their families as we approach the third anniversary of this incident,” he said.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that my colleagues who attended this shocking and tragic incident did their best in what were unique and challenging circumstances. They responded in a timely manner to a scene that was no doubt filled with confusion, which no emergency services encountered here before.

“Like many others involved in this investigation, I am frustrated at the length of time this investigation has taken, which has only added to the distress of everyone involved.

“I agree with the families of the young victims that there should be an enquiry into the causes and responses to the incident, which examines the roles of the various agencies involved and that of the event organisers.

“The sooner this happens, the more comfort it will bring to all those affected by this terrible tragedy.”