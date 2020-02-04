Northern Ireland police officers 'will be protected from claims'

The Government will "look at what we can do" to ensure police officers in Northern Ireland are protected from vexatious legal claims, the Defence Secretary has said

The Government will "look at what we can do" to ensure police officers in Northern Ireland are protected from vexatious legal claims, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace, a former Scots Guard whose patrol captured an IRA unit in Northern Ireland, was replying to the DUP's Ian Paisley in the House of Commons yesterday.

Mr Wallace gave a commitment that legislative plans to tackle vexatious claims against armed forces personnel will be introduced within 100 days.

Mr Paisley welcomed that, but added: "Will he ensure that other Cabinet colleagues are aware of the implications of vexatious claims for police officers who served in Northern Ireland?"

Mr Wallace replied: "I served alongside RUC Special Branch in my time, and I have the highest regard for the RUC officers, many of whom lost their lives in fighting during the Troubles," he said.

"Obviously, we will look at what we can do around other Crown servants to make sure that they are protected from that same vexatious industry that is going on at the moment in Northern Ireland."

Later, Tory MP Mark Francois was given a similar commitment after reminding the House that the Prime Minister had pledged to "legislate to protect veterans including Northern Ireland veterans from vexatious prosecution".