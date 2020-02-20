Northern Ireland police to receive 2.5% pay rise

The pay rise put PSNI officers in line with officers in England and Wales

The rise will see officer's pay increased by 2.5%, backdated to September 1 last year.

There have been calls for the wage increase to be agreed since officers in England and Wales were awarded a 2.5% increase last autumn.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph last month, Justice Minister Naomi Long said there was no guarantee officers in Northern Ireland would receive the salary rise.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland (PFNI) said the pay disparity could be remedied "at a stroke of a pen", however Mrs Long said budgetary concerns had to be taken into account.

"We're not going to be able to make any commitments at this stage because negotiations are still going on with the government around the financial package [to support the New Decade, New Approach commitments]," she said at the time.

"The police is about 70% of the Department of Justice's budget and we have to manage that very carefully."

The pay increase for officers was recommended by the Independent Pay Review Body in June 2019, however without a Justice Minister in place to sign off on the recommendation, it was not acted on.

PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay expressed concern, not least because it was the third consecutive year pay increases have not been implemented on time.

Speaking at the announcement of the pay award on Thursday, Naomi Long said: “I welcome the conclusion of the 2019/20 pay round for PSNI officers in the federated and superintending ranks.

" The award is consistent with the recommendations of the independent Police Remuneration Review Body and recognises the work of police officers in Northern Ireland.

“Our police officers are committed to serving everyone in Northern Ireland and keeping people safe."

A PFNI spokesperson welcomed the increase, stating it will come "as some relief" when it appears in payslips at the end of the month.

"This is the third year in a row that agreed and approved pay increases have been delayed because of the absence of a Minister. We welcome confirmation that the increase will be backdated," they said.

"We will shortly engage with the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) on a new round of pay discussions with a view to securing agreement by June.

"This 2.5% increase retains core pay spines with colleagues in England and Wales and we are determined to maintain that position once we enter formal discussions.”

Ulster Unionist justice spokesperson Doug Beattie said the community asks "an awful lot" of police officers and should be paid accordingly.

"They are expected to do place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis and take risks that very few of would want to face," he said.

“Society as a whole owes them a debt of gratitude and the least we can do is to recognise the value of their service by ensuring that we keep faith with the police in terms of honouring pay awards.”

The announcement comes amid a PSNI recruitment campaign, sparked by a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach deal to increase officer numbers by 600 to the 7,500 envisaged in the Patten reforms.