Northern Ireland politicians backing calls for hunting trophies ban

Political representatives from Northern Ireland have backed calls for banning the importing and exporting of hunting trophies across the UK.

A UK-wide public consultation on adding further restrictions on hunting trophies entering or leaving the country is due to end this morning.

A letter published in The Times yesterday from the animal welfare groups Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting and Humane Society International included several local signatories, including SDLP MP Claire Hanna and DUP MP Gavin Robinson.

North Down MP Stephen Farry also signed the letter and called for a complete ban on the activity.

"A recent poll showed the majority of people see trophy hunting as morally unacceptable," said Dr Farry.

"We need to see a comprehensive ban on imports and exports of hunting trophies.

"Morally, ethically and every other way, it is the right thing to do."