Northern Ireland politicians demand House of Commons recall amid financial ‘chaos’

Politicians in Northern Ireland have joined the pleas for the House of Commons to be recalled amid the financial turmoil following Friday's mini-budget.

Earlier on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had “lost control of the economy” and said they need to “recall parliament and abandon this budget before any more damage is done”.

The Alliance Party and SDLP have both added their voice to the call for a recall of the House of Commons, with Parliament currently in recess because of the Labour and Tory party conferences.

While any decision over a recall ultimately rests with Ms Truss, the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said there is “no justification” for the house not to be sitting.

“It is truly astounding that the first serious act of Liz Truss’ government has caused a market meltdown that will drive up interest rates, cause immense pain for anyone with a mortgage coming to the end of a fixed term and millions of others with pension commitments watching their future financial security face disintegration,” Mr Eastwood said.

“There is no justification for the House of Commons to remain in recess when people across our communities are facing financial ruin.

“I am supporting calls from the Labour Party and the SNP to recall parliament urgently to address the situation and to reverse the fiscal wrecking that the Tory party has been engaged in.

“The chaos that has gripped the British economy, caused by the crisis of identity within the Tory party is a stark reminder that the interests of people in Northern Ireland will never be served by this government.”

The Alliance Party North Down MP Stephen Farry said the mini-budget had been an “unmitigated self-inflicted financial economic disaster”.

“The markets have responded negatively and the Bank of England has been forced to respond. The IMF, Moodys and US Treasury have all expressed major concerns,” Mr Farry said.

“This is already a major financial crisis. The Prime Minister and Chancellor can’t keep hiding forever. Parliament must be recalled, and the Conservatives should abandon their party conference.

“Urgent Government action is required to restore financial sanity, and stabilise the financial system. This financial statement needs to be ripped up and a fresh fiscally credible and fair alternative must be put in place.”

While Sinn Fein did not join the call for a recall of Parliament, with the party not taking their seats in the House of Commons, they called on the Conservative Party to “abandon” their budget.

MLA Caoimhe Archibald added: “Ordinary people and businesses are struggling to pay their bills and keep the shutters up, while the British government is driving more misery.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF), who previously called for austerity, are now exposing the scale of the mess the Tories are creating with this Budget and calling on them to reverse this bad decision making.

“I am reiterating the call on the Tories to abandon their ideologically driven financial catastrophe stop lining the pockets of the rich and support working people who are struggling.”

Following the financial turmoil, Mr Kwarteng has stepped up efforts to reassure the City about his economic plans after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) criticised the Government’s strategy.

In an extraordinary statement, the IMF said it was “closely monitoring” developments in the UK and was in touch with the authorities, urging the Chancellor to “re-evaluate the tax measures”.

The pound suffered further falls on Wednesday morning, falling back to 1.06 US dollars after reaching 1.08 US dollars on Tuesday.

The FTSE 100 Index also fell sharply after opening on Wednesday, falling more than 100 points to 6872.7 – a drop of 1.6% – following market losses in the US overnight

The Chancellor insisted he was “confident” his tax-cutting strategy will deliver the promised economic growth.