Northern Ireland politicians demand resignation of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak over Downing Street ‘partygate’

Local parties in Northern Ireland have called for the resignation of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, following confirmation the men have both been fined over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the pair “demonstrated cynical selfishness” and said they “must now resign”.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry suggested both men “need to go and go quickly”, while his party colleague Stewart Dickson said they should resign “in respect of the families” of those who died during the pandemic.

Carrie Johnson, the wife of the Prime Minister, has also been told to expect a fixed-penalty notice (FPN), her spokeswoman confirmed.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of Government.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."

Mr Farry wrote on social media the revelation “confirms institutionalised disregard for the rules by those who should have understood them more than most”.

He added: “There are already multiple reasons why Johnson and Sunak should resign. It is now clear that both broke the law. And in [the] case of Johnson that he misled Parliament.

“Both need to go. And go quickly.”

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll responded to the news by tweeting: “Boot Boris and Sunak out. They both lied and partied whilst people sacrificed and stayed at home.”

Mr Eastwood added: “The very least that the public should expect from political leaders is that they abide by the law. But it is now clear that even the lowest standards are far too high for Boris Johnson and his administration.

“While thousands of people were forced to watch their loved ones die through the windows of care homes and hospitals, the British Prime Minister, his Chancellor and scores of their staff were enjoying birthday cake and popping wine corks in Downing Street.

“At a moment of deep personal sacrifice for many, they demonstrated cynical selfishness that makes a mockery of the lengths we all went to in order to keep our friends and neighbours safe.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak made the rules. There is not, and cannot be, any justification for their flagrant disregard for the restrictions they made others abide by. Both must now resign.”

His party colleague Matthew O’Toole claimed Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak not resigning would be “the biggest breach of trust in basic norms in recent democratic history”.

Police have opted not to name those facing fines, citing traditional practices when dealing with out-of-court matters such as speeding fines, but Downing Street said it would confirm if Mr Johnson was among those being penalised.

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday that it had made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) - up from 20 at the end of March - to ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the fines.

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of the at least 12 events being investigated.

The Prime Minister, speaking in the Commons in December after allegations about parties in Downing Street first emerged, said that "all guidance was followed completely in No 10".

However, since the police probe commenced, the Conservative Party leader has looked to deflect from answering questions until the inquiry has concluded and has poured his efforts into dealing with the Ukraine crisis.

Carrie Johnson, an environmentalist and former director of communications for the Tories, has also been confirmed as one of those facing a fine.

She reportedly held a so-called Abba flat party on November 13 2020, apparently to celebrate the PM's former chief aide Dominic Cummings being ousted.

The mother-of-two was also said to have been one of those present at Mr Johnson's birthday bash five months beforehand.

A spokesperson for Mrs Johnson said: "In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a fixed penalty notice.

"She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN."