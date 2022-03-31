Northern Ireland politicians slam UK Government u-turn on gay conversion therapy ban

Confirmation that the UK Government is scrapping plans to ban LGBT conversion therapy has been criticised by some politicians in Northern Ireland.

The move was initially made public in a leaked briefing paper seen by ITV News, with a Government spokesperson later confirming they had decided to look at how existing law could be applied more effectively as well as "other non-legislative measures".

The Government announced it would be bringing forward legislation in last year's Queen's Speech after ministers originally promised a new law in 2018.

However, according to the leaked briefing document, it appears the move has been dropped with the Government referencing the cost of living crisis and the situation in Ukraine, adding “there is an urgent need to rationalise our legislative programme".

A Government spokesman said: "Having explored this sensitive issue in great depth the Government has decided to proceed by reviewing how existing law can be deployed more effectively to prevent this in the quickest way possible, and explore the use of other non-legislative measures."

Ulster Unionist Party east Belfast candidate Lauren Kerr described the u-turn at Westminster as “shameful” and said it “breaks a promise” made to the LGBTQ community.

“That they would seek to use Ukraine and the cost of living crisis as a means of shielding this u-turn is totally cowardly,” Ms Kerr said.

“If the UK Government is not proceeding with this ban it is because they have taken a decision that they no longer want to.

“There will be many people - not just in the LGBTQ community - left asking if there is anything this Government will keep its word on?”

Conversion therapy attempts to change or suppress someone's sexuality or gender identity and is already outlawed in a number of other countries.

The practice is still not banned in Northern Ireland almost a year after the assembly demanded the move.

All Stormont parties – apart from the DUP and TUV – voted to outlaw the “extremely harmful” practice.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has already stressed the need to get legislation introduced as soon as possible.

Those opposed to the ban argue it could restrict religious freedoms and ‘criminalise’ church leaders.

Last year Minister Hargey confirmed officials had already begun drafting legislation.

The SDLP’s Strangford representative Conor Houston described the move by the UK Government as a “devastating blow” for the community.

“[It is] an indictment on the record of the British Government as they abandon their plan to take this long overdue step towards equality,” he added.

“The British Government have once again let down LGBT+ young people who will continue to be put at risk by this dangerous and insidious practice perpetrated by people who exploit some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“For our young people who fall prey to this appalling practice, the banning of conversion therapy is quite simply a matter of life and death.”