Northern Ireland population at its highest ever recorded number, census figures reveal

Census records increase of 5% over past ten years

Dr David Marshall, Director of Census and Population Statistics and Siobhan Carey, NISRA Chief Executive and Registrar General announce the first results from the 2021 Census.

Northern Ireland has recorded its highest ever population at 1.903 million, a jump of 90,000 in the last ten years.

The figures were revealed as one of the first Census 2021 statistics, showing a massive jump of 5%.

Comparing to records in 1850, the population for the same area that would become Northern Ireland was just over 1.4m.

Dr David Marshall, Director of Census and Population Statistics at NISRA, said that despite the growth it was expected that Northern Ireland’s population would eventually peak.

In terms of passing the 2 million mark, he predicted this could be as far away as the 2031 or 2041 census.

The decline in birth rates and rise in the elderly population, however, meant the population was unlikely to rise dramatically unless other factors like migration increased significantly.

Breaking down the population by age, 19% were aged 0-14, 64% were aged 15-64 and 17% were aged over 65.

By gender, the figures recorded a total of 967,000 females to 936,200 males.

Dr Marshall said it was likely that the over 65s will eventually overtake the 0-14 age group as early as 2026/27, with the ‘baby boom’ generation of the 1950s and 60s reaching retirement age.

Since 2011, the amount of people aged 65 and over rose by 65,000 to nearly one third of a million people.

This represents a rise of almost 25%.

This contrasted with the recent falling birth rate, with the number of young children aged 0-4 down by 9% from the last census.

The Census information is a vital tool for helping to plan public services like schools and the health service.

Other key statistics included that there were 768,900 households in Northern Ireland, which is also the largest ever on record.

This represented an increase of 65,000 (9%) since 2011.

Average household size was 2.44, which is down from the previous figure of 2.54.

Dr Marshall said this figure was also a good indicator of the average family size in Northern Ireland.

Due to the pandemic, around 80% of the census forms last year were completed online.

Dr Marshall said that this had made participation easier, and that while attempts were made to breach data security none had been successful.

Commenting on the findings, the Registrar General Siobhán Carey said: “I would like to thank the public for their support last year. The statistics released today help us to understand our society in terms of ageing and household structure. The data will inform decisions on public policy for years to come. More Census statistics on local areas and equality factors such as ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation will be published this Autumn.”