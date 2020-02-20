Northern Ireland potholes deeper than English Channel: report

The combined depth of every pothole in Northern Ireland equates to 1,338m - nearly eight times the depth of the English Channel, a study has revealed.

Motorists here also received compensation pay-outs totalling £185,172 during 2017/18, according to research conducted by comparison website Confused.com.

Its findings came as the Belfast Telegraph revealed that nearly 50,000 complaints were made about our roads in 2018/19, according to official figures. And it appears that potholes remain an ongoing bugbear for local drivers.

Yesterday a pothole which has been "refilled multiple times" reappeared on north Belfast's Crumlin Road, leading to calls from councillor Dale Pankhurst for the Department for Infrastructure to carry out an on-site investigation.

"It is always that patch of road that opens up," said councillor Pankhurst.

"I think there may be a deeper structural issue."

The Department for Infrastructure did not respond to a request for comment by the time of going to press.