Northern Ireland prisons to reopen for in-person visits under coronavirus relaxation

In-person visits to Northern Ireland’s prisons will begin from the May 4, the Department of Justice has announced.

Visiting prisoners in the facilities is not currently permitted as a result of current Executive coronavirus guidance.

In a statement on Thursday, the Justice Minister Naomi Long praised the work of staff within prisons.

“I want to pay tribute to the Prison Service and our partners for the work they have done during the pandemic to keep people safe,” she said.

“The decision to re-introduce in-person visits is to be welcomed and follows the careful approach being taken in the community to ensure the recovery is done in a safe and sustainable way.”

The department confirmed that virtual visiting remains the preferred option and that there will be “rigourous” public health guidance followed, including the use of hand sanitiser and social distancing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Visitors will also be required to undertake a temperature check upon entry to any prison establishment.

Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Ronnie Armour said: “The re-introduction of in-person visits is an important step for everyone in our prisons. I fully understand the importance of family engagement in maintaining relationships and supporting rehabilitation.

“In the last year virtual visits have been hugely successful with almost 40,000 visits taking place, including on Christmas Day and that facility will continue.

“As the community went into lock down after Christmas, the decision was necessary to suspend visits. However, as the community gradually begins to open up, it is only right that we in the Prison Service take our cautious first steps towards recovery.

“We will of course remain vigilant to the risk of the virus and this decision will be kept under review. However, I know this decision will be welcome news to the people in our care and their families.”