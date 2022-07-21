Northern Ireland Protocol Bill clears hurdle as DUP urged to return to Stormont

Pressure is growing on Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to lead the DUP back into Stormont after the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill cleared the House of Commons

Attempts to effectively tear up parts of the Protocol are now closer to becoming law, as the UK Government labelled it their "top legislative priority".

MPs voted 267 to 195, majority 72, to give the Bill a third reading. The result of the vote prompted the SDLP to table a petition to recall the Stormont Assembly.

Sir Jeffrey previously indicated that his party will return to Stormont and that he will serve as deputy first minister if the Protocol Bill passes through Westminster.

“Now that the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is set, unfortunately, to receive its third reading in the House of Commons, Jeffrey Donaldson’s paper thin excuses for collapsing the Assembly have evaporated,” said party leader Colum Eastwood.

“That is why the SDLP has this afternoon tabled an Assembly Recall Petition to test the integrity of the DUP and provide an opportunity to restore Stormont by electing a Speaker.”

No amendments were made by MPs and Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis said he hopes supporters of the proposals in Northern Ireland "may not have to wait too long" for them to become law.

But peers are expected to contest parts of the Bill when they consider it after the summer recess, setting up a lengthy showdown between the two Houses.

Mr Ellis added on the measures: "We hope those eagerly waiting for them to come to pass in Northern Ireland will take heart that they may not have to wait too long and that the House of Commons has heard them. I hope (DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson) and his party will hear it too and continue their moves towards returning to powersharing."

The DUP has long opposed the protocol and is refusing to enter the powersharing institutions until issues with the post-Brexit settlement for the region are addressed.

Sir Jeffrey, DUP MP for Lagan Valley, warned the Lords to be "wise" when considering changes to the Bill.

He said: "Whilst they may be tempted to make radical changes to the Bill, they need to understand that the choice is not merely one determining whether this Bill is a good thing or not, but this Bill is essential to protect the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement, to protect political stability in Northern Ireland, to restore the political institutions in Northern Ireland, to restore the consensus that is at the heart of powersharing.

"That is the choice, and if they should choose to try and wreck the Bill, then they need to understand that in so doing they are also destroying the consensus, the basis, the foundations for the Belfast Agreement."

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood (Foyle) asked: "Will the DUP now take the opportunity to go back into Stormont to live up to their responsibilities as democratically-elected leaders in Northern Ireland and do the job that people are crying out for them to do?”

Mr Eastwood added: "We have to get back, despite all the talk of the Good Friday Agreement, we have to get back to working together, to working the common ground, to dealing with the issues in our health service and our economy, and all those issues that people say they care about. We will not be able to do that if we stay out of government for months upon months upon months – that is how long this Bill is going to take to get royal assent."