Northern Ireland Protocol Bill shelved until new year to allow time for February deal with EU - reports

Progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has been shelved until the new year in a bid to allow time for a deal with the EU.

According to a senior government source, the Bill will not return to the House of Lords this year, with the prospect instead raised of a Valentine’s Day agreement between the UK and Brussels over the controversial post-Brexit trading agreement.

According to reports, figures in London and those in the European trading bloc say a deal can be done by February to stop any rows disrupting preparations for April’s commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is believed any potential visit by US President Joe Biden hinges on a deal over the protocol and the restoration of powersharing in Northern Ireland.

Reported by the Sunday Times newspaper, such concessions would be centred around the EU giving ground when it comes to aspects of data-sharing and the role of the European Court of Justice.

Speaking to the newspaper, a senior government official said: “To give room to the negotiations we are not asking for the whips to bring it back to the Lords now.

“We want to give negotiations the best chance. Public discussions of amendments would not be helpful at this stage.

“We’ll let the team try the negotiations with Brussels first. If that doesn’t work, we’ll do the bill with the Lords.”

The legislation – currently going through the House of Lords – allows ministers to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if a negotiated settlement cannot be reached with the European Union.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation.

A government spokesman added: “The bill has not been paused. It will continue its passage through the Lords in the new year.”