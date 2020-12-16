Northern Ireland protocol deal just pushes problems down the road – Dodds

Stormont’s Economy Minister said there was not a lot of time to find long-term solutions to issues around the transportation of animal-based products.

Agreement on the operation of post-Brexit Irish Sea trade arrangements has only pushed some of the main problems down the road, the Economy Minister has warned.

Diane Dodds said there remained a need to find long-term solutions to issues around export health certification and the potential of certain chilled meats being prohibited from entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Last week the UK and EU agreed how the Northern Ireland protocol would operate once the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

The protocol will see Northern Ireland remain in the EU Single Market for goods, necessitating additional regulatory checks and certifications on animal-based products entering the region from Great Britain.

New checking facilities being built at Larne Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

Retailers had warned that food supplies could have been disrupted from January 1, with additional checks and paperwork delaying their transportation.

The agreement on the protocol’s operation will provide supermarkets with a three-month grace period to adjust to new post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements.

As it stands, certain chilled meats would be banned from entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain under single market rules.

Another grace period has been agreed to allow the trade in chilled meats to continue for six months.

Mrs Dodds told members of her Assembly scrutiny committee that three and six months did not provide a lot of time to find wider resolutions.

“It’s been incredibly difficult to help businesses to get ready when in fact there has been agreements on some of these issues so late in the day,” she said.

The minister said the agreement on the protocol had resolved some issues – like dispensing with the need for most NI traders to fill out export declarations on goods moving to Britain – but she stressed it had not addressed all the concerns of the business community.

“It doesn’t resolve all of our issues, and actually puts some of the issues, just pushes them down the road a little bit,” she said.

“We’ve got to a better place on the NI/GB transfer of goods. We have managed to avoid a hard stop in relation to export health certificates and the import of goods into Northern Ireland and on the issue of chilled meats we’ve got a six-month derogation.

“Remember those are not terribly long amounts of time in which to seek proper solutions to all of the issues.”

Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds gave evidence to her Assembly scrutiny committee on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

While Northern Ireland will remain in the UK customs territory, under the terms of the protocol the region has to apply EU customs rules at its ports.

That means tariffs would be collected on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland if they were due for onward transportation to the Irish Republic.

The requirement to collect tariffs on goods deemed “at risk” of onward transportation had been an ongoing source of contention.

The Government has insisted Northern Ireland businesses selling to consumers or using goods in Northern Ireland will be “free of all tariffs”.

Mrs Dodds said the outstanding issues around the protocol emphasised the need for the UK and EU to strike a comprehensive trade deal before the transition period runs out.

During her appearance before the committee, Mrs Dodds was also asked about her department’s ongoing efforts to provide financial support to businesses hit by the Covid pandemic.

She said almost 32,000 businesses had received financial support to date through a range of schemes.

The minister said £350 million of support had been provided, with the prospect of another £194 million being made available.

She was challenged by committee members about individuals and businesses who had found themselves outside the remit of the various schemes and had received no state backing.

Mrs Dodds rejected a claim by Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson that she had been “thrashing around in the dark” in regard to how money was allocated.

The minister insisted she could only roll out schemes that had been approved by the wider executive.

During her appearance, she also told members her department was facing a £124 million shortfall next year as a result of the joint effects of Covid and the loss of EU funding streams.

“If we were to apply those budget pressures that would lead us to a 13% cut in the Department of the Economy budget,” she said.

“Obviously that’s an enormous potential cut to budget at a time when the executive has to prioritise economic recovery and the additional funds that we will need for that.”

Mrs Dodds said she had asked her department’s arms-length bodies to plan for both a 4% and an 8% reduction in budget.