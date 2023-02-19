Northern Ireland Protocol: DUP’s seven tests for a deal explained

In the summer of 2021, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would not support any deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol unless seven ‘tests’ which he set out were passed.

The DUP leader explained said conditions during a House of Commons debate almost two years ago.

The Protocol is the reason his party is currently blocking the functioning of powersharing at Stormont and has made clear it will not allow devolution to return unless major changes to the Protocol are delivered.

Now, with rumours mounting that a deal around NI’s post-Brexit trade arrangements is imminent between the UK and EU, spectators may be wondering what exactly the DUP’s red lines entail and if the deal will satisfy them all.

The Belfast Telegraph has laid out each test below:

Fulfil Article 6 of the Acts of Union Avoid any diversion of trade Not set up an effective border in the Irish Sea between Ireland and the UK Give the people of NI a say in making laws that govern them Result in ‘no checks on goods going from NI to GB or from GB to NI’ (and remaining in NI) Ensure no new regulatory borders develop between NI and the rest of the UK Preserve the letter and spirit of NI’s constitutional guarantee in the Belfast Agreement by requiring consent from a majority of its citizens for any diminution of its status as part of the UK

Most of the tests set out fall under the umbrella of number one – fulfilling Article 6 of the Acts of Union. This came into effect on January 1, 1801 and essentially formed the United Kingdom. Article 6 ensures that Northern Ireland has the guaranteed and unfettered right to trade freely within the United Kingdom.

The DUP and other unionists such as TUV’s Jim Allister and Baroness Kate Hoey, have argued that the Protocol conflicts with this and even brought the case to court. They further argued that the Protocol “changes a key principle at the heart of the Good Friday or Belfast agreement, which is the need for cross-community consent on matters of import to the people of Northern Ireland”, which is where test number seven comes in. However, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed their legal challenge earlier this month, meaning that the Protocol has been deemed lawful. Sir Jeffrey said that the court verdict confirmed that the principle of the Good Friday Agreement “has been changed without the support or consent of the people of Northern Ireland”.

Sources close to the ongoing Protocol negotiations between the UK and EU have indicated that an announcement is close, with a potential deal ready to meet these seven tests.

However last week, the DUP’s East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said that it was ultimately up to his party to be the “final arbiters” on whether any deal meets Sir Jeffrey’s rules.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) has told the News Letter this weekend that his organisation makes “no secret of the fact that it supports the seven tests the DUP are seeking”, but that if the party softens its stance on the Protocol, there could “potentially” be unrest amongst loyalist paramilitaries.