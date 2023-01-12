Northern Ireland Protocol is UK voters’ third biggest problem caused by Brexit, says new poll

A new poll commissioned by an anti-Brexit campaign has found that Northern Ireland’s current political state is joint third in the list of UK voters’ main problems with the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The results from ‘Best for Britain’ suggest that UK voters across the political spectrum have serious concerns about the consequences of Brexit for Northern Ireland and the UK-EU border.

Right-wing voters appear to be the most concerned with issues surrounding the NI Protocol and the political standstill in Northern Ireland that has stemmed from it.

The poll of 2,000 people suggested that Northern Ireland is the top sticking point for Conservative voters now sceptical of Brexit, with 39% of participants citing the NI border more than any other issues, including Brexit’s failure to reduce immigration.

Almost two-thirds (57%) of those surveyed who vote for Reform UK (a right-wing populist UK party) said the same and Leave voters now unhappy with Brexit have Northern Ireland’s border as one of the top three concerns, according to the research.

The polling separately revealed that nearly 60% of respondents believe Brexit has caused more problems than it has solved, compared to 10% who think the opposite.

Naomi Smith, Chief Executive of Best for Britain said: “Voters across the political spectrum can see that Brexit, which Northern Ireland voted against, has been a disaster leaving them without a government and without the economic and political stability that businesses and citizens desperately need.

“Leaders in Belfast, Dublin, and London must work in good faith with the EU to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and resolve the issues created by the UK Government’s rushed deal.”

The polling results come as the UK Foreign Secretary and Northern Ireland Secretary meet Stormont and Dublin leaders in Belfast this week to discuss solutions for the political standstill surrounding the Protocol, which was concluded as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and maintains an open border on the island of Ireland by introducing checks and customs on goods entering NI ports from Britain.

Many unionists in NI unionists oppose the trade barriers it has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

On Thursday, the NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris admitted that only “a tiny bit of progress” has been made in negotiations between the UK Government and EU over the Protocol, as Downing Street declined to set "deadlines, timelines" on talks aimed at overcoming the row about the post-Brexit trading relationship.