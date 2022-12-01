Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service received 600 rape files in past year

The Public Prosecution Service received 600 files involving a rape offence in the past year, an increase of 3.8% on the previous year.

While the increase in files received involving an offence of rape rose from 578 to 600, there was an overall decrease of 3.8% in files involving a sexual offence –1,509 during the 2021/22 financial year compared to 1,568 the previous year.

Their annual report also shows 1,540 prosecutorial decisions were issued by the PPS in respect of suspects in cases involving sexual offences, with the test for prosecution met in 35.5% of cases.

It means the amount of decisions made by the PPS meeting their test for prosecution increased by 27.8% from the previous figure last year.

According to the latest figures, which were also compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, the files received included a total of 1,573 suspects and 622 of whom were charged or reported for rape.

The PPS is the principal prosecuting authority in Northern Ireland. In addition to taking decisions as to prosecution in cases investigated by the police, it also considers cases investigated by other statutory authorities, such as HM Revenue and Customs.

They ultimately reach decisions to prosecute or not to prosecute.

According to the figures, of the 994 “no prosecution” decisions issued by the PPS during 2021/22, the vast majority (98.3%) did not pass the evidential test. The remaining 1.7% did not pass the public interest test.

A total of 256 defendants were dealt with in the Crown Court in cases involving sexual offences. The overall conviction rate was 72.7% compared with 71.3% in 2020/21.

Seventy-two defendants were dealt with in the Crown Court for an offence of rape and forty-seven (65.3%) of these were convicted of at least one offence.

Twenty-one defendants (29.2%) were convicted of an offence of rape.

Meanwhile, the report shows a total of 190 defendants were dealt with in the Magistrates’ and Youth Courts for a sexual offence during 2021/22.

The overall conviction rate was 73.2% compared with 68.0% in 2020/21.