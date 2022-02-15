Northern Ireland public reaction will ‘vary hugely’ in restriction removal, says senior medic

A senior Northern Ireland medic has said the public reaction will "vary hugely” as all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland are lifted later but urged that measures to control infection continue.

It's after Health Minister Robin Swann announced on Monday that remaining measures would instead be put in guidance issued to the public.

The rules being removed from law are the use of Covid certificates in nightclubs, face coverings, track and trace requirements and the cap on 30 people allowed in private homes.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, told BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan programme that the message from his organisation is still to be cautious and said it's still unknown whether another variant will emerge in coming months.

"We're probably a few months away from [normality] yet," he said. "We have high community transmission at the moment [...] it makes sense that we do continue these infection control measures."

He added: "We'll still see many people continue to wear the mask. So much of this is about confidence and psychology. The reactions [...] are vastly different. Some people are extremely anxious. I would prefer not to see a sudden stop and say nobody needs to wear it again."

Dr Stout advised caution but said: "We're on the right journey, we're going in the right direction. I'm not mad keen on having this hard stop of everything. Nobody knows whether we're going to get a more severe variant down the line.

He said the removal of restrictions will put some vulnerable people in a "particularly difficult position".

When asked whether the vulnerable should, for example, board a crowded train, he said: "At this particular point in time, would I recommend that they don't."

On Monday, Mr Swann warned Covid-19 had not gone away and remained a threat. "It is vitally important that we continue to observe the sensible measures we have all learnt to protect ourselves and others," he said. Mr Swann will later on Tuesday make an order which revokes the restrictions.

The restrictions had been due to expire on March 24, when the legislation underpinning them expired.