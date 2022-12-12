Northern Ireland public warned to expect ‘significant disruption’ to ambulance services as industrial action commences

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has advised the public to expect “significant disruption” to services as a 24 hour period of industrial action gets underway.

Health workers from three of Northern Ireland's largest unions have begun a 24-strike in an escalation of their ongoing protest at pay and conditions.

Members from Unison, Nipsa and GMB have taken to picket lines at hospitals and other health service facilities across the region.

NIAS said it has been engaging with Trade Union colleagues to ensure, as far as possible, a response to the most clinically urgent calls.

"With the resources that will be available to us on the day, NIAS will prioritise calls to provide the quickest and most appropriate response to meet the clinical needs of patients,” a spokesperson said.

“NIAS resources will be prioritised towards Category 1 and Category 2 calls as they are the most clinically urgent.

"NIAS will seek to ensure that the less urgent needs of Category 3 and Category 4 patients are responded to in as timely a manner as possible.

"However, calls to the 999 service which are less serious in nature, potentially, face a delay in response times and NIAS would ask for patience from callers in this regard.”

An NIAS spokesperson added: “As always NIAS would encourage callers to consider other options open to them in relation to their care, including self transport to Emergency Departments.

"By so doing, you will help keep ambulances free for emergencies, particularly during this challenging period. However if it is necessary to dial 999, please do not hesitate.

“Regrettably we will not be able to provide our full level of non-emergency transport to hospital appointments and will be prioritising available resources for cancer and renal patients and for emergency paediatric transfers.

“NIAS acknowledges the commitment and dedication of all our staff on a daily basis to provide the best possible care for patients and thanks them for their co-operation during this period of industrial action.”

Later this week, nurses will strike in Northern Ireland as part of the UK-wide action by the Royal College of Nursing on Thursday.

Last week, Stormont's Department of Health announced that healthcare workers in the region would receive a pay rise recommended by independent salary review bodies.

Unions said the increase was not enough and insisted the strike action would continue.

The delayed pay rise move came after civil servants secured the legislative authority to make decisions on pay amid Stormont's political impasse.

Decisions on other public sector employees, such as teachers, civil servants and police, are awaited.

The majority of health workers are to receive at least an additional £1,400 in pay while doctors and dentists will be given a 4.5% rise.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government increased its offer to nurses and other health workers to a minimum increase of £2,205 with more for some staff – equivalent to an average 7.5% increase.

Talks with unions are ongoing and the public service workers' union Unison has recommended the offer to members in Scotland.