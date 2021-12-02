Northern Ireland Railways timetable changes announced

Translink has announced a range of changes for its NI Railways services.

The changes come into effect from December 12.

The changes affect services on the Portadown, Bangor and Londonderry lines.

Translink also reminded customers that the wearing of face coverings on board trains or at stations is mandatory.

Changes include:

Portadown Line: Monday to Friday: 0640 from Portadown will terminate at Belfast Lanyon Place, change of train required for Bangor 0600 Portadown to Newry will depart Portadown 0605, Scarva 0613, Poyntzpass 0618 arriving Newry 0629 0630 Newry to Dublin will depart Newry 0635

Bangor Line: Monday to Friday 0657 from Bangor will no longer serve Sydenham & Titanic Quarter

Derry line: Coleraine to Portrush • Monday to Sunday Most services from Portrush will depart approximately 1 minute earlier

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance on the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk or via Translink’s Journey Planner.