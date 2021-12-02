Northern Ireland Railways timetable changes announced
Translink has announced a range of changes for its NI Railways services.
The changes come into effect from December 12.
The changes affect services on the Portadown, Bangor and Londonderry lines.
Translink also reminded customers that the wearing of face coverings on board trains or at stations is mandatory.
Changes include:
Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance on the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk or via Translink’s Journey Planner.