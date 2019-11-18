Northern Ireland raises £900,000 for Children in Need

More than £900,000 was raised by people in Northern Ireland for this year's BBC Children in Need.

As the phone lines closed at the end of a live programme, £926,505 had been raised to fund projects in Northern Ireland. Across the UK the total raised came to £47,886,382.

BBC Children in Need funds 186 projects helping young people here.

On Friday night Holly Hamilton and Stephen Clements broadcast live from W5 in Belfast.

They joined the UK-wide BBC One Children in Need show to tell the public what had been happening across Northern Ireland and to share some stories from local projects which have benefited.

One of the highlights saw 129 local young people joining thousands of others across the UK to form a nationwide choir singing the Cyndi Lauper classic True Colours.