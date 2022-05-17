Northern Ireland Rangers fans arrive in Seville for Europa League final

Rangers fans have their photo taken with the Uefa Europa League trophy at the Plaza de Espana in Seville ahead of Wednesday’s Uefa Europa League Final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Thousands of Rangers fans — many of them from Northern Ireland — are arriving in Seville ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League final.

Up to 100,000 supporters are expected in the city for the match, arguably Rangers’ biggest in half a century.

They face German side Eintracht Frankfurt, aiming for a first European trophy in 50 years.

Fans have spent a fortune to get here, involving multiple journeys by plane and train, even though most have been unable to secure tickets.

A Rangers fan has his photo taken with the Uefa Europa League trophy at the Plaza de Espana in Seville ahead of Wednesday’s Uefa Europa League Final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

They include Lee Brown from Portstewart and Stuart Aiken from Coleraine, who are both living in Glasgow.

Both arrived on Tuesday and were taking in the sights on a hot afternoon close to the city’s famous cathedral.

Stuart explained: “We drove down to Liverpool, flew from there to Barcelona, stayed there overnight and then got a flight to Jerez, then from there to Seville by train.

“It has been a story of trains, planes and automobiles.

“We don’t have tickets for the game, but we’re still hopeful of getting them.”

Lee added: “We couldn’t miss it. The ones who are left at home are regretting it now.

Rangers fans have their photo taken in Seville ahead of Wednesday’s Uefa Europa League Final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Read more Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis ready to scale new heights with Rangers at the second time of asking in Europa League final

“There was a fan who chartered their own flight from Glasgow to Seville because all the flights were booked up — my boss is coming out on that one later.

“The atmosphere will be amazing. Already you see all the blue tops coming out of the train stations, with fans around all the wee side streets.”

The Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium holds just 42,700, with Rangers allocated just under 10,000 tickets for the game.

Fans have been packing out bars in the centre of Seville, Spain’s fourth largest city, set in the Andalusian region, turning its historic centre into a sea of blue with flags and banners.

Jonny Gill from Ballygowan arrived on Monday, via Dublin Airport, in his Rangers kit.

He said: “We flew from Dublin. I had all the gear on coming through the airport.

“Six of us came over. Only one of us has a ticket, but we are here for the atmosphere — and why not?

“It is 50 years since Rangers won a trophy abroad — Barcelona in 1972.

“We had Manchester in 2008 — so, in 50 years we have had two European finals. A lot of clubs don’t have to wait as long.

“There are 100,000 fans coming. It is going to be something special.”

Frankfurt finished 11th in the Bundesliga, well below the two other German sides, Dortmund and Leipzig, that Rangers beat en route to the final.

Yet most bookies have the Germans as favourites to claim a first European trophy since 1980.

Not that fans care, with most confidently predicting victory for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Nathan Rodney from Belfast revealed he had made plans to be in Seville even before the semi-final win over Leipzig.

He said: “We booked the trip after the Braga game in the quarter-finals. Before we even kicked a ball against Leipzig we were coming.

“We knew Rangers fans would come in their tens of thousands, so we are here for the experience.

“We’re on the lookout for tickets. If we can’t get them then being here is the next best thing.”

For Gers fans without tickets, the match is being shown on a big screen in the 57,000-capacity Estadio La Cartuja stadium in the north of the city, the venue for Celtic’s 2003 Uefa Cup final defeat against Porto.

Tyran Edgar, Craig Jackson and Jordan Goligher from Artigarvan, Co Tyrone, are planning to watch the match there.

Craig said: “We flew from Dublin, straight into Seville. It has been simple enough, compared to some fans’ journeys.

“We have tickets for the fan viewing. We couldn’t get tickets for the game.

“There was no way we were going to miss this, 100%. We wanted to be here for the party.”

Aside from the 100,000 expected Rangers fans, police predict around 50,000 Frankfurt fans will be here, with many also travelling without tickets.

On Tuesday afternoon, a huge security operation was underway in Seville.

Some streets were closed, barriers erected around monuments and a heightened police presence around subway stations and at the city’s main squares.

Seville's commissioner for citizen security said its police service was prepared for large numbers of fans.

Juan Carlos Castro Estevez said: "I am not worried at all. I believe our teams will be able to counteract any kind of problem that emerges, and obviously there could be some.

"Even if 150,000 fans don't come — if it's half that number or less — we will have substantial issues.”

The mayor of Seville told BBC Scotland that the city was “completely ready” to welcome the fans.

Antonio Muñoz said he hoped fans would enjoy their time in Seville. He said there would be two “massive screens” for the fans without tickets.

Rangers last reached a European final in 2008, losing 2-0 to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester.