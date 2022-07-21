Northern Ireland received less than 1% of UK research funding, independent report reveals

An independent review of the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) body has revealed Northern Ireland got less than 1% of the total funds distributed in the latest figures.

The organisation in question is the national funding agency investing in science and research in the UK and is responsible for the distribution of billions.

Since 2018, the UKRI has handed out between £7 billion and £8 billion of research and innovation funding annually, with grants primarily going to universities, colleges, research institutes and businesses.

The review of the organisation led by Sir David Grant concluded that most of the spending by the organisation is focused on London and the south-east of England, while much of the rest of England, Wales and Northern Ireland “get less funding”.

The report showed that Northern Ireland received just 0.9% of the funding available across the country.

In his report, Sir David went on to state that there was an “imbalance in the levels of funding awarded by UKRI” to the devolved regions of the UK.

He said: "Scotland tends to receive similar levels of UKRI funding to England in per capita terms, receiving 7.4% of research council and Innovate UK funding in 2020/21.”

However, Wales and Northern Ireland underperform, with Wales receiving 2.4% and Northern Ireland 0.9% of research council and Innovate UK funding in the year 2020/21.

Out of more than £3.7bn distributed by UKRI's research councils in 2020/21, Northern Ireland received £29m.

“The reasons for this are similar for the regional differences described above and the review found no evidence of a specific English bias,” the review said.

"Much of UKRI’s spend is distributed on the basis of research excellence, where funding is distributed to the highest performing universities which have clustered around London and south-east England.

"These regional differences are exacerbated by longer term investment decisions on infrastructure which tend to flow to where existing institutions, talent and skills have clustered.

“Major cities like Edinburgh and Cardiff still receive a majority of public money flowing to the DAs (devolved administrations) and some of our respondents have suggested UKRI’s levelling up efforts should consider regions of the DAs outside of the major cities.”