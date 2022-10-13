Northern Ireland records joint-highest rate of alcohol deaths

More than 300 deaths specifically related to alcohol have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last year – the joint highest rate on record.

Figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) for 2021 show 351 such deaths.

It is on par with the previous year, reflecting deaths which came about as a result of alcohol misuse.

But it is almost 54% higher than the number recorded 10 years ago with figures continuing to rise each year since recording began in 2001.

The figures also say there were almost four times as many alcohol-specific deaths in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived areas.

More than half (64.4%) of the deaths were male, the second-highest annual number of male alcohol-specific deaths recorded in Northern Ireland after 2020.

While the number of deaths in males decreased in 2021 from 2020, it increased in females who made up 35.6% of the recorded alcohol-specific deaths. Proportionally, the percentage of deaths accounted for increased from 12.9% to 13.4% per 100,000 women.

The majority of those who died were aged between 45-54 and 55-64. They account for between 59.2% and 68.0% of all alcohol-specific deaths each year, respectively.

NISRA say in recent years, the proportion of those who died from alcohol-specific causes that are aged 55-64 has generally increased.