Northern Ireland records new hottest temperature since records began with scorching 31.3C in Castlederg 

Press Eye - Belfast - 21st July 2021 Dogs the sun and sea at Seapark outside Holywood, Co. Down.

People walk along a pathway exposed by the falling water level at Spelga Reservoir in the Mourne Mountains of County Down. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Flying a butterfly kite at the packed Portstewart beach in Co-Derry during the heatwave on Wednesday with temperatures htting 30 degrees. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 21-7-2021

Northern Ireland has provisionally recorded its hottest day since records began in 1910, eclipsing the recent landmark temperature in Ballywatticock last week.

The new scorching 31.3C was recorded on Wednesday in Castlederg in County Tyrone, albeit additional checks in the coming days will officially confirm the temperature according to the Met Office.

The new record comes as NI Water is preparing for a hosepipe ban in Northern Ireland.

The utility company told the BBC it had taken advertisements out in newspapers in the coming days to enforce a stronger message urging the public to conserve water.

Des Nevin, the company's director of operations explained that the ads could be used to inform the public of a hosepipe ban if demand for water did not drop.

However, if demand continues to outstrip to supply “their hand will be forced”.

“That is about is being prepared if we need to introduce hosepipe bans,” he told Radio Ulster’s Nolan show.

“We hope we don’t have to.

“We have to give two days’ notice prior to any ban. All we are doing is being prepared."

He said if the public helped reduce water usage there would be no need for a ban. In the past he explained the company was criticised for not following due process with the last ban.

He stressed it was vital to ensure the public had water for hygiene purposes while car washing, watering plants, watering grass or plants was not sensible at this time.

"We have ads on ‘Please act now to save water,’ it is a strong message to customers to save water. If they don’t listen we have the option to use the hosepipe ban ad.”

The ads could be published on any day up until Saturday. In a statement, a spokesperson for NI Water said: “At this point in time, NI Water is not introducing a hosepipe ban. The situation is however being closely monitored and if the demand we have seen in recent days continues, NI Water will have to consider the possibility of a hosepipe ban in order to protect water supplies.”

An extreme weather warning for heat is in place in Northern Ireland after record temperatures were recorded.

An amber warning for heat has been issued for from Wednesday until the end of Friday.

The Met Office appealed for the public to be aware of a risk of heat exhaustion and sunburn along with other heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures are expected to rise to highs of 29C on Wednesday and into Thursday.

And as people flock to coastal areas, traffic delays can be expected. Drivers and passengers have been advised to prepare for long journeys and to keep hydrated.

There have been warnings of power cuts with some systems sensitive to prolonged exposure to the heat.

Road surfaces have also begun to deteriorate in the heat.

NI Water last week warned demand for water is outstripping supply due to the hot weather and said it needs to ensure everyone has sufficient water for daily use.