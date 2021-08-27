Northern Ireland remains worst Covid infected UK region

One in 40 people in Northern Ireland was estimated to be infected with Covid-19 last week – making the region the worst affected part of the UK.

According to analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the infection rate in Northern Ireland was almost double that in England and three times as high as Wales and Scotland in the week ending August 20.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is one in 40 - up from one in 50 in the previous week and the highest level since estimates began in October 2020.

In Wales, around one in 120 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to August 20, up from one in 130 in the previous week and the highest level since the week to February 12.

For Scotland, the ONS estimates that around one in 140 people had Covid-19 in the week to August 20, up from one in 200 in the previous week.

The virus is continuing to rage in Northern Ireland, with 1,550 cases recorded here on Thursday and 11,642 cases reported over the previous seven days.

It comes as a leading GP warned numbers are likely to increase further in the coming weeks as children return to school with vastly reduced safety measures in place.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, said: “Schools themselves act as vectors for spreading infection and then there are the behaviours associated with drop off time where people are congregating around the gates and perhaps meeting for coffee.

“There is an increase in contact, hence the potential for the virus to spread.”

Dr Stout recommended parents continue to take steps such as wearing face coverings and adhering to social distancing at drop off and pick up times.

Meanwhile, 36 deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week analysed by statisticians.

The fatalities happened in the week August 14 to 20, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), which obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional.

This is regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

Of the 3,140 deaths recorded by Nisra by August 13, 2,097 (66.8%) occurred in hospitals, 794 (25.3%) in care homes, 14 (0.4%) in hospices and 235 (7.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that, up to August 20, the deaths of 1,039 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes deaths that occurred in care homes and care home residents who died in hospital, having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up just over 33% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to August 20, 43 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

This is a slightly different figure from the death occurrence number.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week August 14 to August 20 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 75.5% of the 3,129 Covid-19 related deaths registered between March 19, 2020, and August 20, 2021.