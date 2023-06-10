Northern Ireland removed from yellow warning for thunderstorms – but heavy rain still possible in parts

Some parts could still see heavy rain (Joe Giddens/PA)

Northern Ireland has been removed from a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms that had been issued for the weekend.

It remains in place in parts of England.

The weather warning followed a long period of sunshine and heat, with the hottest day of the year so far here being recorded last Sunday.

Castlederg in Co Tyrone hit 24.7°C on June 4.

For the next few days, the Met Office has predicted warm weather with some showers.

For Saturday, much of the day will be dry with sunny spells and becoming very warm and humid.

Cloud will increase from the south later, bringing an increasing risk of showers breaking out this evening.

The maximum temperature will be 25 °C, potentially higher than the figure recorded in Tyrone last week.

Into the evening, it will be cloudy with some scattered showers for a time but many places will stay dry.

It will be very mild and humid during the night. The minimum temperature will be 14 °C.

Sunday is likely to bring bright or sunny spells. There will still be a lot of dry weather but there may be a few heavy showers in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is an even higher 27 °C.

Some showers are expected to break out on Monday. Some may heavy or possibly thundery.

The dry weather is to return on Tuesday and Wednesday, staying warm with sunny spells.