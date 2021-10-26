Northern Ireland reports highest proportion of Covid deaths in UK

Northern Ireland had the highest proportion of Covid-related deaths in the UK in the week ending October 15, new figures have revealed.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday morning shows Northern Ireland recorded 38 deaths in the week up to October 15, representing 11.3%.

This was followed by Scotland at 10.4%, or 139 deaths, Wales at 9.9%, or 71 deaths, and England at 6.1%, or 640 deaths.

Meanwhile, the ONS said the number of deaths from all causes in the UK in the week ending October 15 was 12,845 – 14.8% above the average for the corresponding week in 2015 to 2019.

Deaths were above the five-year average in all UK countries, said the ONS.

The ONS report continued: “Of all deaths registered in the week ending October 15, 890 involved coronavirus, 65 more than the previous week – a 7.9% increase.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for around one in 14 deaths.”

On Monday, Northern Ireland recorded another four deaths linked to Covid-19.

Statistics from the Department of Health also revealed 19 Covid-related deaths had been reported since Friday – one person aged between 20 and 39, one person aged between 40 and 59, seven in the 60 to 79-year-old cohort, and 10 aged 80 and over.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 remains constant.

At the start of month, there were 331 Covid occupied beds across Northern Ireland and 329 Covid occupied beds on Monday.

There were 33 Covid patients in intensive care at the start of October, and 33 Covid patients remained in critical care on Monday.

It comes as the ONS said receiving a Covid-19 vaccine has been associated with a lower likelihood of self-reported long Covid in people infected with coronavirus before vaccination.

Self-reported means that participants in the study identified themselves as experiencing persistent symptoms 12-weeks after first having the Covid-19 that were not explained by something else.

A first vaccine dose was associated with an initial 13% decrease in self-reported long Covid.

There was no evidence of differences in trends of self-reported long Covid after vaccination between individuals who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, compared to Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

However, the ONS said it “cannot say whether vaccination directly reduced long Covid because of the observational nature of the study”.

It continued: “However, participants were less likely to report continued long Covid symptoms after vaccination and there is evidence that this improvement was sustained after double vaccination, at least in the short-term.”